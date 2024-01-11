BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:DMF)

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.
BNY Mellon Municipal Income Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE:DMF opened at $6.59 on Thursday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a 12 month low of $5.37 and a 12 month high of $6.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.12.
In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 30,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $197,171.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,165,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,902,124.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 107,154 shares of company stock worth $680,430. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.
