BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:LEO)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE LEO opened at $5.95 on Thursday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $6.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.70.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the third quarter worth about $64,000.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.