Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Short Interest Up 10,166.7% in December

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, an increase of 10,166.7% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Bonterra Resources Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BONXF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 14,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,593. Bonterra Resources has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.16.
About Bonterra Resources
