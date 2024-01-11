Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Short Interest Up 10,166.7% in December

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, an increase of 10,166.7% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bonterra Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BONXF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 14,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,593. Bonterra Resources has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.16.

About Bonterra Resources

Bonterra Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill. Bonterra Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Val-d'Or, Canada.

