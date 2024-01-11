BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Receives $47.91 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.91.
Several research firms have recently commented on BWA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.
BorgWarner stock opened at $33.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36.
BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.19%.
BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.
