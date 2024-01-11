Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.45.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSX. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,552 shares of company stock valued at $8,327,789. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $59.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $44.35 and a 52 week high of $59.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.42 and a 200 day moving average of $53.29.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

