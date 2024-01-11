Brady Family Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Brady Family Wealth LLC lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 372,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,154,000 after buying an additional 17,879 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9,979.7% in the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 135,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after buying an additional 134,327 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 358,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,351,000 after buying an additional 37,368 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $486,807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. HSBC cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.81.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:ABBV opened at $164.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $296.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.61. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $166.20.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 162.19%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

