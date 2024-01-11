Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,057 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.2% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Broadcom by 96,355.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $205,354,303,000 after buying an additional 236,493,322 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after buying an additional 3,664,177 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 49,919.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 2,432,559 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,481,646,000 after buying an additional 1,836,795 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,082.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $506.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,008.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $914.58. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $549.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,151.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.75%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

