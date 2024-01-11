Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.1% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.9% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,655.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,354,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,008,000 after buying an additional 11,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $1,073.00 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $559.11 and a 1 year high of $1,151.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,008.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $914.58. The company has a market cap of $502.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 63.75%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

