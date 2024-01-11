Brokerages Set Crane (NYSE:CR) Price Target at $107.67

Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.67.

CR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Crane from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CR stock opened at $112.93 on Thursday. Crane has a one year low of $67.28 and a one year high of $118.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $530.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 9.54%.

In other news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,399,595.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at $34,343,750.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $2,893,913.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,174.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,399,595.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at $34,343,750.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crane by 8.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crane by 3.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 82.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crane by 4.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Crane by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

