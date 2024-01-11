Brokerages Set Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target at $221.89

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $225.42.

FIVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Five Below from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised Five Below from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Five Below Stock Up 0.4 %

Five Below stock opened at $191.73 on Thursday. Five Below has a 12 month low of $144.57 and a 12 month high of $220.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.92.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Five Below will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Five Below by 2,513.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $801,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743,768 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $99,794,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 83.6% during the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,143,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $219,947,000 after purchasing an additional 520,724 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,035,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $166,627,000 after buying an additional 487,948 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after buying an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

