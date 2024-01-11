Brokerages Set Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) PT at $363.38

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $367.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Get Moody's alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Moody’s

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO stock opened at $376.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $278.23 and a 52-week high of $396.91.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Moody’s will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.47%.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $294,969.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares in the company, valued at $212,188.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $294,969.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares in the company, valued at $212,188.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total value of $917,654.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,099 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,192.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,811 shares of company stock worth $4,632,601. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Moody’s

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis purchased a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.