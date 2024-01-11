Brokerages Set Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Target Price at $4.17

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.17.

A number of brokerages have commented on OTLK. Capital One Financial upgraded Outlook Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. HC Wainwright raised Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on Outlook Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Outlook Therapeutics

Shares of OTLK opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77. The stock has a market cap of $98.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.22. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $2.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 174.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 16,414 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 209.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 15,928 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 60.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.