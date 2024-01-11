Brokerages Set Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Target Price at $4.17

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.17.
A number of brokerages have commented on OTLK. Capital One Financial upgraded Outlook Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. HC Wainwright raised Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on Outlook Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 174.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 16,414 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 209.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 15,928 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 60.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.
