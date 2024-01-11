Brokerages Set Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) PT at $141.36

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.36.

SUI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

Institutional Trading of Sun Communities

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total value of $257,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,628,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 120.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter worth $31,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 102.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Sun Communities by 25.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $135.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 74.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $102.74 and a 1 year high of $163.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.97 and its 200-day moving average is $124.56.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.28%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Stories

