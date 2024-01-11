Brokerages Set Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Target Price at $9.08

Shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.08.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vertex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vertex Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other Vertex Energy news, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 100,000 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $393,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,431.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 26,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 54,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 54,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 234,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 36,846 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. 55.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VTNR opened at $2.12 on Thursday. Vertex Energy has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average is $4.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.90 million.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

