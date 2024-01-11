Brokerages Set Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) PT at $75.52

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.20.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wayfair from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $114.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Wayfair from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $56.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.82. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $90.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 3.31.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Wayfair will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 616 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $29,044.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at $408,271.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 616 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $29,044.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at $408,271.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $523,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 289,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,138,753.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,062 shares of company stock worth $3,364,367 in the last 90 days. 26.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,830,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,281,000 after purchasing an additional 386,717 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Wayfair by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,862,000 after purchasing an additional 100,946 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,048,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,085,000 after purchasing an additional 285,729 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 30.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,291,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,358,000 after buying an additional 300,645 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

