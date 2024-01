Brokerages Set Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) PT at $75.52

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.20.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wayfair from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $114.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Wayfair from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $56.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.82. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $90.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 3.31.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Wayfair will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 616 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $29,044.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at $408,271.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 616 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $29,044.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at $408,271.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $523,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 289,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,138,753.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,062 shares of company stock worth $3,364,367 in the last 90 days. 26.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,830,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,281,000 after purchasing an additional 386,717 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Wayfair by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,862,000 after purchasing an additional 100,946 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,048,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,085,000 after purchasing an additional 285,729 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 30.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,291,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,358,000 after buying an additional 300,645 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, d├ęcor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

