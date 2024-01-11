Brokers Issue Forecasts for Citizens Financial Group, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 9th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings of $4.13 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.52. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.29 per share.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CFG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CFG

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE CFG opened at $33.37 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.65 and a 200-day moving average of $28.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,391,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,575,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,577,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $776,775,000 after purchasing an additional 241,869 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,751 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 58.7% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,058,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.