Brokers Set Expectations for Dutch Bros Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BROS)

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) – Wedbush issued their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Dutch Bros in a report released on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dutch Bros’ current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 0.27% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $264.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.19 million.

BROS has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Dutch Bros from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

NYSE BROS opened at $29.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.06. Dutch Bros has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 736.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.43.

In related news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,641,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $158,854,840.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Charles Jemley sold 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $2,793,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 900,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,932,355.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,641,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $158,854,840.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,639,876 shares of company stock worth $218,108,388. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Dutch Bros by 130.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 35,574 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 7.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 422.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after buying an additional 147,673 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter valued at $943,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 96.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

