Brokers Set Expectations for Tricon Residential Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:TCN)

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCNFree Report) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Tricon Residential in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tricon Residential’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCNGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $124.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.09 million. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 42.50%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $10.25 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Tricon Residential Stock Performance

Shares of TCN stock opened at $9.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.45. Tricon Residential has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Tricon Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Tricon Residential in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Tricon Residential in the first quarter valued at about $885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Tricon Residential by 5.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 531.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,500,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,049,000. 55.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

Earnings History and Estimates for Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN)

