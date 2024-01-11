Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $83.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $84.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BRO. Raymond James increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brown & Brown from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brown & Brown from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $72.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.38 and a 200 day moving average of $71.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.75. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $52.82 and a 12-month high of $76.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.77%.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $176,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,764,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,604,000 after purchasing an additional 218,939 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,025,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,803,000 after purchasing an additional 274,289 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,323 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,287,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,385,000 after purchasing an additional 108,521 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,405,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,465,000 after purchasing an additional 68,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

