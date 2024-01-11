Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC lowered its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Brunswick by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 24,171 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Brunswick by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after buying an additional 46,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 9.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $88.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.54. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.71 and a 200 day moving average of $81.74.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $28,387.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,791.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brunswick

Brunswick Profile

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.