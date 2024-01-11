BTIG Research Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

BTIG Research reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $311.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $266.00 to $239.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $319.67.

Shares of BIIB opened at $254.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.05. Biogen has a 52-week low of $220.86 and a 52-week high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in shares of Biogen by 128.2% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 105.1% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

