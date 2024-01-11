BTIG Research Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a research report issued on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $311.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.67.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $254.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.05. Biogen has a 1-year low of $220.86 and a 1-year high of $319.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.62 and a 200-day moving average of $257.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,065,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,006,698,000 after acquiring an additional 79,773 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after acquiring an additional 197,400 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Biogen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,374,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,381,251,000 after purchasing an additional 27,951 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $904,582,000 after acquiring an additional 80,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

