Cable Hill Partners LLC Has $288,000 Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 86.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter worth $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth $33,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Price Performance

PCAR stock opened at $94.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.30 and its 200-day moving average is $87.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.38. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $64.78 and a 1 year high of $98.47.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

