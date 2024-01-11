Cable Hill Partners LLC Invests $225,000 in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,691 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 82.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.62.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $155.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $117.18 and a 52-week high of $155.51.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.