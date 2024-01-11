Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.10-4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80-2.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.81 billion.

Caleres Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Caleres stock opened at $30.70 on Thursday. Caleres has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.92.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The textile maker reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Caleres had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.41%.

CAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caleres in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Caleres from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caleres

In other Caleres news, CAO Todd E. Hasty sold 5,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $176,368.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,041. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Todd E. Hasty sold 5,599 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $176,368.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,041. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 943 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $25,989.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 563,683 shares in the company, valued at $15,535,103.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,717 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caleres

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Caleres during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $460,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Caleres during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Caleres by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Caleres by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Caleres by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

