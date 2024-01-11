California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.17.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRC shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE:CRC opened at $51.08 on Thursday. California Resources has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.58.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. California Resources had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that California Resources will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.90%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in California Resources in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in California Resources in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in California Resources in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in California Resources in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in California Resources by 69.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

