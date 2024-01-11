Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,850 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 8,745 shares.The stock last traded at $26.12 and had previously closed at $24.82.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.37. The company has a market capitalization of $773.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.56.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.36). Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 38.31% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The business had revenue of $27.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.09 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 18,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

