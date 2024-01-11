Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $72.47

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $72.47 and last traded at $72.03, with a volume of 329131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Camtek from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. B. Riley upgraded Camtek from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Camtek from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.29.

Camtek Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Camtek had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $80.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camtek

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Camtek in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Camtek in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Camtek by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Camtek by 431.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Camtek in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Further Reading

