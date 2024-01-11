Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$169.47.

CNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$158.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

CNR opened at C$166.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$107.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$160.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$155.04. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$143.13 and a 1-year high of C$168.99.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.74 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.09 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 29.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0208132 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$755,428.05. In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total value of C$919,977.71. Also, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$755,428.05. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Stories

