Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE: CP):

1/8/2024 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $90.00.

1/8/2024 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/8/2024 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/21/2023 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $121.00 to $116.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/13/2023 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $89.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2023 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/27/2023 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $85.00.

11/18/2023 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of CP stock traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.62. 1,908,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,719,057. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Canadian Pacific Kansas City

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.1384 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 16.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CP. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,835,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819,305 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,752,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,511,546,000 after purchasing an additional 483,138 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,001,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,304,549,000 after purchasing an additional 553,163 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at $1,136,503,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,164,873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

