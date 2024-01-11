CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Short Interest Up 2,100.0% in December

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 2,100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CareCloud Price Performance

NASDAQ:CCLDP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,738. CareCloud has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.89.

Get CareCloud alerts:

CareCloud Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.2292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.