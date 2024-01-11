Carmel Capital Partners LLC Buys 63 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,606,000. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its position in Synopsys by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 20,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Synopsys by 4,977.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,363,000 after buying an additional 34,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $505.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $76.78 billion, a PE ratio of 63.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $527.63 and a 200-day moving average of $478.95. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $327.56 and a 1-year high of $573.77.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.60.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

