Carmel Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2,252.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its position in Boston Scientific by 27.6% in the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,084,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,775,000 after acquiring an additional 451,029 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Boston Scientific by 9.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 561,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,080,000 after acquiring an additional 49,782 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 182.1% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Boston Scientific by 334.0% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 413,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,379,000 after acquiring an additional 318,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in Boston Scientific by 50.4% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 255,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,512,000 after acquiring an additional 85,706 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $59.51 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $44.35 and a 12 month high of $59.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.29. The company has a market cap of $87.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $581,099.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,873.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $581,099.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,873.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,552 shares of company stock worth $8,327,789 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

