Carmel Capital Partners LLC Has $87,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,247 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 991,601 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $69,261,000 after purchasing an additional 207,702 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 73,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in CVS Health by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 46,982 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in CVS Health by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,987 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 40,747 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $79.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $91.69. The company has a market capitalization of $101.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.49.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.