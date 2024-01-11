Carmel Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 795 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total value of $3,075,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,236,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,871,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total value of $3,075,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,236,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,871,114.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,103,833 shares of company stock valued at $269,456,471 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Morgan Stanley raised Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC started coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $264.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $255.67 billion, a PE ratio of 100.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.36.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

