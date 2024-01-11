Carmel Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Up 3.8 %

TEAM opened at $244.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.60 and a beta of 0.71. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $248.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.22.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total value of $472,239.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 186,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,591,739.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.48, for a total value of $1,619,191.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,197,967.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total value of $472,239.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 186,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,591,739.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,040 shares of company stock valued at $64,252,987 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

