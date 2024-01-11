Carmel Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2,941.4% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 11,089 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 116.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 10.2% during the second quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 95.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI opened at $433.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $396.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $137.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $321.14 and a 12-month high of $443.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Raymond James increased their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.22.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

