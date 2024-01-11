CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CASI opened at $6.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $8.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.75.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 110.90% and a negative net margin of 95.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

