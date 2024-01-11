CBOE Vest Financial LLC Acquires 34,458 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 34,458 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company comprises approximately 1.1% of CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $20,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.4% during the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.2% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.6% in the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.83.

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $235.51. 511,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,847. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $240.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.37. The company has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.07, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $228.62 and a 12-month high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.61%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

