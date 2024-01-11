CBOE Vest Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 81.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 68,524 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PPG Industries worth $19,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.19.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PPG traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.87. 333,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.32 and a 52 week high of $152.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.75.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 43.55%.

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

