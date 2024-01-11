CBOE Vest Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 27,960 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after purchasing an additional 243,907 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $165.51. 1,047,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,594,103. The company has a market capitalization of $150.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.53%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

