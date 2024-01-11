CBOE Vest Financial LLC Buys 110,229 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 89.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,229 shares during the quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Consolidated Edison worth $19,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,992,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,372,000 after purchasing an additional 43,516 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,182,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,238,000 after purchasing an additional 56,681 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,220 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,143,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,598,000 after purchasing an additional 64,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

ED traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,109. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $100.92. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.38.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.39.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

