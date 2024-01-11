CBOE Vest Financial LLC Buys 318,656 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 70.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 773,373 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 318,656 shares during the quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Franklin Resources worth $19,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 53.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 735,554 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $19,646,000 after acquiring an additional 255,687 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at about $352,000. RK Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.9% in the second quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 153,919 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 55.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 58,219 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 20,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. 46.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Franklin Resources stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.80. 1,907,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,034,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 72.09%.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $643,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,978.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BEN shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BEN

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.