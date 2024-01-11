CBOE Vest Financial LLC Buys 99,460 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 75.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,460 shares during the period. Church & Dwight accounts for 1.2% of CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. CBOE Vest Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Church & Dwight worth $21,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet cut Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CHD traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.64. 265,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,927. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.63 and a 52 week high of $100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 55.13, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.94.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Recommended Stories

