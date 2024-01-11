CBOE Vest Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,808 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $20,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 36.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 46.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.46. The company had a trading volume of 352,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,112. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.89 and a 1 year high of $129.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.96.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

