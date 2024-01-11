CBOE Vest Financial LLC Has $19.63 Million Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 77.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,764 shares during the quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $19,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $4,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Atmos Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,443,000 after buying an additional 36,977 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 77.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,882,000 after buying an additional 39,843 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Atmos Energy by 51.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.67.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of ATO traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.58. The stock had a trading volume of 106,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,635. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $125.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.51.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $587.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.