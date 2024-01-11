CBOE Vest Financial LLC Has $20.68 Million Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 38,006 shares during the quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC owned 0.16% of Nordson worth $20,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NDSN shares. StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Nordson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.83.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of Nordson stock traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $248.12. 27,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,556. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $202.57 and a 12-month high of $265.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.19 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 32.15%.

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total transaction of $303,407.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,709.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $728,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total value of $303,407.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,709.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,018 shares of company stock worth $2,476,261. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Stories

