CBOE Vest Financial LLC Has $22.33 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 81.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,018 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for approximately 1.2% of CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $22,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,926 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.53.

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $225.70. 408,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,163. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.40 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The firm has a market cap of $92.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.32%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

