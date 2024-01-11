CBOE Vest Financial LLC Has $9.28 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 73.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $9,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MWA Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $1,091,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 10.4% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 33.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.75.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $5.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $744.57. 201,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,944. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $453.40 and a 1-year high of $801.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $724.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $673.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 27.20%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

