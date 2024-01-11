CBOE Vest Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,051 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for about 1.2% of CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $21,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 90,916.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,671,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,389,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24,643,946 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,458,949,000 after acquiring an additional 291,104 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,693,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,920,175,000 after acquiring an additional 307,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,923,000 after buying an additional 1,115,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,283,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,280,143,000 after buying an additional 120,978 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $3.43 on Thursday, hitting $263.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,139. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.63 and a 52-week high of $320.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $270.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.73. The company has a market capitalization of $58.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 11,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at $177,339,354.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

